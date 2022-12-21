AUSTIN (KXAN) — Organizers announced the Austin Trail of Lights would be canceled Thursday due to forecasted high winds and extreme wind chill.

Tickets will be refunded to anyone who purchased Dec. 22 passes, organizers said.

Event organizers and the city of Austin said they would make their best efforts to open on Friday, Dec. 23, following an assessment of the event grounds after the Arctic blast hits Central Texas.

The event was also canceled Tuesday after Monday rainfall left Zilker Park saturated.