AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vehicle fire on the I-35 frontage road added delays to an already hectic commute for drivers headed north in Austin Thursday morning.

The vehicle caught fire and closed the northbound I-35 Frontage Road near Riverside Drive around 8 a.m.

The fire was extinguished and the road was cleared by 9:20 a.m., according to a tweet from ATX Transportation.

That was in the midst of another closure on I-35 northbound, a few miles north near Dean Keeton. The area closed after an 18-wheeler crashed and blocked all northbound lanes around 4:45 a.m.

The truck was cleared from the area, but the lanes remain closed there as of 9:45 a.m.

Drive times from Kyle to downtown Austin were over an hour for a period of time Thursday morning.