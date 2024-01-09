AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of the number of traffic fatalities in Austin.

As of Jan. 1, one traffic fatality has been reported thus far in 2024.

Last year, 93 traffic fatalities were reported, down from a record-high 122 in 2022.

The charts below will be updated as we learn new information. Scroll down for a map of where each crash occurred. If the charts or map do not appear, click here.

The chart below shows how the number of traffic fatalities reported in recent years changed through the year.

Below is a map showing where traffic fatalities occurred in 2024. The map is interactive, so clicking on or hovering over a dot will reveal information about that incident.

The chart below shows the number of traffic fatalities reported in 2024 by type.

The chart below shows the number of traffic fatalities reported each month in 2024.

