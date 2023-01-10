Austin police investigating after a fatal crash in east Austin on Nov. 7, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of the number of traffic fatalities in the City of Austin.

In total, zero traffic fatalities have been reported thus far in 2023.

Last year, a record 121 fatalities were reported on Austin roads.

The charts below will be updated as we learn new information. Scroll down for a map of where each traffic fatality occurred.

The chart below shows how the number of traffic fatalities reported in recent years changed over time.

Below is a map showing where traffic fatalities occurred in 2023. The map is interactive, so clicking on or hovering over a dot will reveal information about that incident. You can also click on a month in the top left to show only fatalities that occurred during that month.

The chart below shows the number of traffic fatalities reported each month in 2023.

January