AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s iconic toy retailer Toy Joy will celebrate its 36th anniversary this summer with a new location in the Brentwood/Allendale neighborhood. They plan to open on Saturday, July 1.

The store will take the place of the building formerly occupied by Karavel Shoes. Juice Consulting said it’s 50% larger than the previous north central location on Airport Boulevard, which was its home for five years.

Toy Joy’s sister business, Yummi Joy, will be co-located at the new location with an expanded format and more offerings.

The locations of Toy Joy and Yummi Joy on West Second Street will remain in the same spots where they have been for the past 10 years.