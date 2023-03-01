AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the weather warms up, you may see a lot more visitors in Austin.

This March there are many major events taking place, such as South by Southwest, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship and the inaugural ATX Open.

In Tarrytown, the Westwood Country Club has been transformed into a 1,700 seat stadium court for the WTA tournament. The ATX Open features some of the top-ranked women tennis professionals in the world.

The tournament runs all week long until the action concludes with singles and doubles finals on Sunday, March 5.

ATX Open tournament director Christo Van Rensburg played a pivotal part in putting together the largest women’s professional sporting event in Austin’s history.

“People can go around to all of these different events, and this is a great week to have our competition because it’s one of the biggest events in Texas ever for female sports,” he said.

As Austin continues to grow, it’s attracting all sorts of sports that may bring about some serious revenue.

Visit Austin President & CEO Tom Noonan says we’ll see 15 different professional events taking place across 11 sports this year alone.

“Sports is a big part of our recovery and our tourism is growing dramatically,” he said. “A lot of it’s from the sports market, that’s what’s really new.”

Visit Austin expects record-breaking tourism numbers in March. Much of this will be credited to South by Southwest, which predicts attendance numbers similar to what we witnessed in 2019.

Here’s a list of events taking place in Austin this spring: