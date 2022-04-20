AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council will vote in June on the renaming of Confederate Street in downtown Austin, with its proposed new name set to honor a prolific Black educator from the city’s history.

Council will consider the renaming on June 9, voting to officially change the name from Confederate Street to Maggie Mayes Street. Mayes is known for her work founding the first school in Clarksville, a neighborhood whose history is intertwined with that of Austin’s earliest freed Black community.

“We don’t know as much about Maggie Mayes as we need to,” Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo told KXAN in March. “And so my hope is that, in recognizing the significant contributions we know she did as a Black educator, that we’ll also, in the years to come, learn even more about the other ways in which she helped shape not just her neighborhood, but also our city for the better.”

No neighbors protested the proposed renaming during the city’s street name change process, officials said. Because the city didn’t receive any responses, a public hearing isn’t required.

Estimated costs for creating and installing the new signs is projected at roughly $282. The new signs are expected to be installed within two weeks of council’s vote, per an April 20 city memo.