AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Saturday, visitors of Zilker Park will have a new, free parking option and alternative way to get to the green space.

Austin Parks and Recreation is testing a shuttle service that will run every 20 minutes to the park from the One Texas Center parking garage located at 505 Barton Springs Rd.

The two shuttles will run only on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning June 25, as well as during the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays.

The entire pilot program will operate through Sept. 5.

Those looking to take the shuttle should park at the One Texas Center parking garage, then get their parking ticket validated on the shuttle bus, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. When you get your parking ticket validated by the shuttle driver, you won’t be charged the $10 parking fee at the garage.