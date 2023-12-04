AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin announced plans to provide training for all Austin Public Library and Parks and Recreation Department employees as part of the city’s Safe Place program.

The Safe Place program created designated places “to address low reporting of anti-LGBTQ+ crimes,” city officials said in a Friday memo. The goal of the program was to help improve reporting on criminal activities, improve public trust in law enforcement and promote “feelings of safety in the community,” the memo added.

All APL and PARD employees are required to complete Safe Place training before both departments’ facilities will be deemed program participants, the memo said. Trainings will be led by the Austin Police Department on a quarterly basis.

City officials anticipate in-person training for APL and PARD will launch in January 2024, once the program outline completes final review. The training will be made available via the city’s TRAIN system, and both departments’ employees have 60 days to complete it.