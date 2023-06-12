AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new kind of city-run recreation spot is rolling its way into Austin this summer.

Next month, the City of Austin will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the unveiling of its first bike polo court, located at Metz Neighborhood Park in east Austin. The project was spearheaded by the Austin Texas Bike Polo Social Club (ATXBPSC), a group that has been playing the sport locally for more than a decade.

Next month, the City of Austin will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the unveiling of its first bike polo court, located at Metz Neighborhood Park in east Austin. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

ATXBPSC submitted a project proposal for the court through the City of Austin’s Neighborhood Partnering Program. The program has collaborated with nonprofits, neighborhood organizations and community groups on more than 70 projects since its inception in 2010.

Previously completed projects have ranged from infrastructure upgrades like sidewalk and bike lane installations to community gardens, murals and trails.

How did the idea of a bike polo court in Austin come about?

For years, ATXBPSC had already been using the court at Metz Park for bike polo, albeit outfitting it with makeshift boards and other amenities to keep the ball in play and the game going. When the club submitted an application, it felt like the right way to formally upgrade the amenity for club use, said Preston Stewart, manager of the Neighborhood Partnering Program.

“It did make sense that if we could make this happen, that a purpose-built court that would facilitate an actual bike polo infrastructure would be a great amenity and a great addition and help them use that court in the way that they’ve been using it for a long time, but more formally,” he said.

Design work on the project took several years to complete, due to the uniqueness of this being the city’s first bike polo court paired with delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stewart said city leaders looked toward other bike polo courts retrofitted in cities across the country for guidance and inspiration.

“This is certainly something unique for the City of Austin and really across the country, these new bike polo facilities,” he said. “So it took a lot of work to kind of figure [that design] out. This is our first one — it was learning as we go in a lot of ways.”

Construction on the project began earlier this year, with a grand opening in the works for July.

What other Neighborhood Partnering Program projects are in the works?

Stewart said this project exemplifies why the program exists. He said community groups are able to advocate for and champion amenities desired, while also knowing best their own communities and the interests of their neighbors.

One newly completed project is new community fitness equipment at the TA Brown Neighborhood Park in north Austin. Upcoming projects include improvements to the East Williamson Creek Greenbelt in the Dove Springs neighborhood and the installation of a one-mile bike lane on Sendero Hills Parkway between Loyola Lane and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in east Austin.

“They’re all kind of unique and special in their own way, because they come out of the community,” he said. “Each partnership is different. Each project is different. They present their own opportunities and challenges, and it’s always a great chance to kind of work with the community in that way where they’re an actual partner in getting all of this done and generating the idea from the start.”