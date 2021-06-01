Austin to release updated list of approved city homeless sites Tuesday

Reporter Jacqulyn Powell is trying to track down this updated list from city leaders. She will have more on this story on KXAN News at 5 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council is expected to finalize its list of potential sites for homeless encampments on city-owned property Tuesday.

City officials released a first draft of 45 potential sites May 18 after Proposition B went into effect May 11 with many of those sites in east and southeast Austin. Officials called the release a “snapshot” and said they are at places where the city performed an initial analysis.

The city reviewed more than 70 sites before reducing its list to these 45 sites.

Many of those sites will likely be required to change, however, after state lawmakers passed a new law late last month that targets Austin’s rollout of the new camping ban. It prohibits cities from using parkland as permanent homeless encampments.

In Austin, city officials have been to at least 42 current encampments to inform the people there about Proposition B, the voter-approved ordinance that reinstated the city’s camping ban. That ordinance will require most of those people to move.

This education of the ordinance is the first phase of a four-phase plan the city and the Austin Police Department instituted to help educate people experiencing homeless about their options now that the camping ban is back.

The first phase ends June 12. After that, those found in violation of the ordinance will be subject to written warnings and later, potential fines.