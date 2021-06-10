Austin to pilot delivery robots that will travel in bike lanes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might see something you’re not used to rolling down the streets of Austin.

The Austin Transportation Department wants you to know you might spot these three-wheeled delivery robots along South Congress.

The plan is for the robots to operate in the bike lanes. They’ll move into the road if there’s no bike lane, so be aware.

The city said a person will ride nearby to monitor and make sure nothing happens.

Austin agreed to a pilot program in 2017.

The company behind this robot, Refraction, markets their robots to deliver from restaurants, pharmacies and even grocery stores.