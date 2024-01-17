Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin will continue to operate its cold weather shelter services through Thursday morning, Mayor Kirk Watson said on social media Wednesday.

The extension comes after a record number of people utilized the city’s shelter services, with at least 649 people staying in city-operated cold weather shelters, officials said Tuesday morning. KXAN is working to get the latest numbers and will update this story when we receive a response.

As of Tuesday morning, city leaders said Austin had opened its seventh shelter Monday morning and had additional capacity to offer shelter at other facilities. Interim City Manager Jesús Garza credited the substantial number of shelter stays with improved efforts to communicate cold weather resources with the city’s unhoused population.

The city has been using text messages to help inform people who are unhoused of available cold weather shelters, in addition to partner organizations relaying information in person at campsites, Garza added.

If someone needs a warm place to stay, shelter registration is still happening at One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road in Austin. Transportation is available for free to those who need it.

CapMetro wrote on social media that the bus routes to One Texas Center include routes 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142 and 801. The transit authority stressed that if people seeking a cold-weather shelter do not have the means to pay the fare, they will still be given a ride.

Local officials added if anyone needs help getting to one of the shelters after 8 p.m., they should either call 311 or 512-974-2000 to receive assistance.