AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health said Friday morning it would open cold weather shelters overnight Friday.

According to an APH tweet, people can go to One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Rd. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to register for overnight shelter.

Cold Weather Shelter Activation Thresholds:

32 degrees or colder overnight

35 degrees, with rain/wet

35 degrees, with wind chill of 32 or colder

As of Friday morning, the KXAN First Warning Weather team is forecasting an overnight low of 35 degrees Friday with a wind chill of 28 degrees in Austin.

The city is offering more information on its Active Emergency Information Hub page.