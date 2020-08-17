Austin to offer more direct rent payments, promises more outreach to vulnerable groups

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In two days, Austin renters will have another opportunity to apply for direct rental assistance payments.

This will be the second round of payments eligible for people who are struggling to pay their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 1,680 households received help from the city back in May, but thousands of other families were left out as the more than $1.2 million made available quickly dried up.

This time around, more than $12.9 million in direct assistance is available, with city housing officials promising a more robust outreach process tailored to the most vulnerable populations.

During the first round of payments, 47.3% of the people served by the program identified as Hispanic or Latino.

But data showed that only 6% of people helped by the program had a disability, and 2.8% of those served in May were veterans.

“I think you’ll be seeing because of the scope and longevity of this program, a much more robust marketing and engagement process,” said Housing Authority CEO Michael Gerber, as he spoke about the second round of payments.

Through the second round, one month of paid rent may be available to households whose income is between 30% and 80% of the Median Family Income. Up to three months of paid rent could be available to households whose income is between 0% and 30% of the Median Family Income.

Austin housing officials say while the selection process is random, two-thirds of the recipients will be families who make under 30% of the median income. They say they will select from two different pools to ensure this happens.

The total of $17.5 million between city and federal sources will also offer support for tenant stabilization, eviction prevention and direct community outreach.

A large part of that outreach effort will be from local community-based and nonprofit organizations, who are eligible for $400,000 in RENT Community Outreach grants from the city.

These organizations would use that money for outreach to groups like African-American and Latinx populations, veterans and those with disabilities. The organizations would contact applicants through phone calls and social media and help them gather appropriate documents to apply.

Here are the eligibility requirements for tenants applying for direct rental assistance:

Applicants must live within Austin’s full purpose city limits;

Applicant household gross annual income must be 80% or less of the Median Family Income

Applicants must be currently on a lease or in a contractually bound rental relationship;

Applicants must not be already receiving federal rental assistance;

Applicants must not be a full-time student whose rent is paid by someone else; and,

Applicants must provide documentation showing that COVID-19 has affected them financially (e.g., pay stubs, unemployment notice, etc.).

Other requirements for the program and the application portal itself can be found here.

Renters can begin applying on Wednesday, August 19 at 8:00 a.m.