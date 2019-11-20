Austin to host 2020 eMLS Cup at SXSW

COLOGNE, GERMANY – AUGUST 21: Visitors try Fifa 19 video game at 2018 gamescom fair press day on August 21, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. Gamescom is Europe’s biggest trade fair for the video games industry and the second largest globally. (Photo by Michael Gottschalk/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2020 eMLS Cup will be decided in Austin during the second week of SXSW. eMLS is the esports and gaming league of Major League Soccer based off the FIFA video game.

This year’s league will feature incoming, new franchises: LAFC, Nashville SC and Austin FC.

The season will begin in January 2020 with the eMLS League Series — two majors that will lead up to the eMLS Cup. During these tournaments, eMLS Players will also accumulate points to determine seeding for the eMLS Cup.

League Series One will be held in Philadelphia in conjunction with the Philadelphia Union. League Series Two will be held in Portland in conjunction with the Portland Timbers.

The eMLS Cup will be held March 21, 2020.