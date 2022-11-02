AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is hosting two virtual meetings this week to give a progress report on the effort to combat homelessness in Austin.

The Homeless Strategy Division is hosting two public sessions:

Public Session One: Wednesday from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Public Session Two: Thursday from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

“These quarterly sessions serve as a critical avenue to communicate, provide updates on the City’s work, and to hear from the community and service providers,” said the City’s Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey in a news release.

The city said topics will include:

Affordable housing development pipeline and progress

Austin Public Health social service awardees

Innovation Office homeless services capacity building awardees

Cold weather shelter

Encampment management and the HEAL Initiative

Shelter system planning

In September, officials with the Homeless Strategy Division flagged 2023 as the year there will be a “dramatic increase in [their] program capacity” as more permanent and rapid rehousing resources come down the pipeline.