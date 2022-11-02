AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is hosting two virtual meetings this week to give a progress report on the effort to combat homelessness in Austin.
The Homeless Strategy Division is hosting two public sessions:
- Public Session One: Wednesday from 6:30 – 8 p.m.
- Public Session Two: Thursday from 6:30 – 8 p.m.
“These quarterly sessions serve as a critical avenue to communicate, provide updates on the City’s work, and to hear from the community and service providers,” said the City’s Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey in a news release.
The city said topics will include:
- Affordable housing development pipeline and progress
- Austin Public Health social service awardees
- Innovation Office homeless services capacity building awardees
- Cold weather shelter
- Encampment management and the HEAL Initiative
- Shelter system planning
In September, officials with the Homeless Strategy Division flagged 2023 as the year there will be a “dramatic increase in [their] program capacity” as more permanent and rapid rehousing resources come down the pipeline.