AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is hosting two virtual meetings this week to give a progress report on the effort to combat homelessness in Austin.

The Homeless Strategy Division is hosting two public sessions:

“These quarterly sessions serve as a critical avenue to communicate, provide updates on the City’s work, and to hear from the community and service providers,” said the City’s Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey in a news release.

The city said topics will include:

  • Affordable housing development pipeline and progress
  • Austin Public Health social service awardees
  • Innovation Office homeless services capacity building awardees
  • Cold weather shelter
  • Encampment management and the HEAL Initiative
  • Shelter system planning

In September, officials with the Homeless Strategy Division flagged 2023 as the year there will be a “dramatic increase in [their] program capacity” as more permanent and rapid rehousing resources come down the pipeline. 