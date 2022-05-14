AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over 30 agencies will partner up to conduct a “major radiological incident exercise” in Austin next week.

It’s called the Cobalt Magnet 22 exercise, according to the National Nuclear Security Administration. The administration said local, state and federal agencies will all be involved to “ensure preparedness against radiological threats.”

Planning for the exercise, which will simulate a radiological attack, has been going on for 18 months and will be carried out at different spots across Austin.

At the core of the operation is the Nuclear Emergency Support Team, a team specially trained to guide state and local leaders during a nuclear or radiological event. The team will help local and state agencies make informed public health and safety decisions.

What to expect

Between May 16-20, you might spot field teams in protective clothing using radiological monitoring and detection equipment. Low-flying aircraft will also gather data, and first responders will be staged in various locations, NNSA said.