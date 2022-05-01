AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Homeless Strategy Division will lead two public meetings on Zoom this week to update community members on its efforts to address homelessness within the city.

The two virtual meetings will include an attendee Q&A session with HSD staff, officials said in a release.

“We’re looking forward to providing information on the City’s activities related to homelessness, and hearing from the community,” said Dianna Grey, the city’s homeless strategy officer, in the release.

Focus areas of the meeting will include Austin’s HEAL Initiative, housing creation, cold weather shelters, homelessness social services and camping ordinance enforcement.

The first meeting will be held on Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. A second community meeting is planned for Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., also on Zoom.