AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city leaders are working toward creating an interim pedestrian safety plan for the Rainey Street Historic District, following council action taken Thursday.

Austin City Council approved the resolution directing Interim City Manager Jesús Garza to “explore the capacity for Park Rangers to patrol and have EMS stationed at the Rainey Street Trailhead.” Following council action Thursday, Garza is expected to present an initial report to the body by April 20.

This comes after city officials have documented five late or overnight drownings near Rainey Street. Austin Police have said no foul play is suspected in these cases, but Council Member Zo Qadri said work remains to improve public safety in the entertainment district.

Alongside exploring additional Park Rangers and EMS resources, Garza said he would also look into the possibility of adding more HALO security cameras throughout the entertainment district. An update on those possible camera additions is expected to be reported back to the council by June 13.

Estimated costs to support the safety enhancements could come via grant funding, from the Tourism and Promotion Fund as well as APD’s asset forfeiture funds, per city council documents.

In addition to city-led safety improvements, Garza said he would also work with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission to help develop “additional strategies for curbing overserving alcohol,” per documents.

Those efforts would include collaborating with Rainey Street bar owners and stakeholders “to encourage written safety plans, training for door staff, peer-to-peer communication, and codes of conduct” to prioritize patron safety.