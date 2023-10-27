AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department, the Austin Parks Foundation and the Austin Independent School District are hosting a public celebration Friday morning for a school park that the city says benefits both students and neighbors.

The city is inviting the public to an outdoor ribbon cutting ceremony to the Sanchez Elementary Green School Park at 11 a.m. at 64 Waller St.

According to the city, this park combines nature play, new trees, and an outdoor classroom with a traditional park. The park at Sanchez Elementary opened in Spring 2023.

According to the city’s website, Green School Parks have been created at Barrington Elementary and Wooldridge Elementary as well as Sanchez Elementary.

The parks were created after Austin was one of seven U.S. cities selected to receive a planning grant from the project partners for Cities Connecting Children to Nature (CCCN), the city said.