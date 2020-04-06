Austin to close access to public golf courses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s public golf courses will be closed starting Monday as the City goes an extra step to force social distancing and slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, golf walking was allowed during the City’s stay-at-home, work safe order.

Gates for each facility will be closed and walking onto the course will be prohibited. The closure restricts the courses from being used for golf, walking/running, bicycling, or any other use.

Golf staff will continue to maintain and monitor the golf courses.