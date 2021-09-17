Austin Tenants Council is seeing up to 300 calls in one hour as eviction protections start unraveling

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Tenants Council says they are trying to keep up with an increase in calls after federal eviction protections ended, and as local protections enter their final stage.

Executive director Molly Jensen says the organization can get as many as 300 calls to their counseling line in one hour — and that’s not including their online requests. She says that’s two-to-three times the amount of calls they were getting in April and May.

“To quantify, we’re responding to roughly 450 calls a month and that is just a small fraction of the of the folks who have been attempting to contact us,” Jensen says.

She points to the combination of a gradual lifting of local eviction protections and the end of the federal moratorium at the end of August.

Starting in June, Austin-Travis County landlords could file a notice of eviction for tenants facing five or more months of unpaid rent and who had “exhausted all rental assistance remedies,” according to city and county orders.

Jensen says they expect volume to keep increasing, especially once the city and local protections end on Oct. 15.

“There will no longer be a prohibition or restriction on issuing notices to vacate for nonpayment of rent in Austin and Travis County,” Jensen explains.

She estimates about 60,000 people in the Austin metro area could be at risk of eviction.

“There was somebody who called last week several times… on the verge of losing their housing and was, you know, frantic,” she recalls. “By the time I got I returned the call two days ago, he had already lost his housing.”

Jensen says they’re trying to expand as quickly as possible by hiring more staff to provide counseling and intake over the phone.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more on KXAN News at 5 p.m.