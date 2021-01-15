Austin teenagers can now sign up to participate in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Benchmark Research is looking for teenagers in Austin to help with COVID-19 vaccine research for Moderna.

Benchmark said the clinical trial it is recruiting teens for is different from the adult Phase 3 Moderna trial, which has already concluded. Recruitment got underway for that trial back in July in Austin.

The trial is set to start any day now, and Benchmark is asking people to sign up online or call the number on its website.

KXAN meteorologist Sean Kelly volunteered for the adult trial last year, and while he had some side effects after the first of the two required shots, he said the booster second shot made him feel worse for a day or so.