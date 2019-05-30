Austin

Austin teen walks at graduation 3 years after brain tumor put him in a wheelchair

By:
Posted: May 30, 2019 / 07:55 AM CDT / Updated: May 30, 2019 / 11:50 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- A teenager walked across the stage Wednesday night to accept his diploma, three years after surgeons removed a lemon-sized brain tumor, causing him to lose the ability to walk on his own.

"One day you could be walking, and then the next day you wake up and there you are, you're immobile, and you can't walk," Townes Hobratschk, 18, said. "It's a terrifying thing to think about, but it happens."

It started in 2016, when the graduating senior went to the doctor. He'd been vomiting and developing regular migraines, and the clinic sent him for an MRI to take images inside his head. "They were like, 'Oh, you have a tumor in your brain. You should go straight to the hospital.'"

Hobratschk was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common type of malignant brain tumor found in children. Accounting for 20% of childhood brain tumors, the cancer can cause the symptoms he experienced leading up to the doctor visit. 

Medulloblastoma develops in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance and motor function. Other symptoms can include clumsiness, handwriting problems, tiredness, and tilting the head to one side. If the tumor spreads before doctors catch it, the growth can also cause back pain, difficulty walking, and uncontrolled bladder and bowel function.

Within hours of the MRI, Hobratschk was on the operating table. Surgeons removed the cancerous growth over the course of an eight-hour surgery.

When he woke up, his legs didn't. "I just couldn't walk, and I was confused. I couldn't even really see."

As he was going through chemotherapy and radiation, he also had to push himself to get back on his feet. He and his mom, Trish Torpey, started taking trips down the road to their favorite coffee shop together, at first in a wheelchair, walking a little further each time.

"And then he got to where he would walk with his walker, but we would stop every block and sit down and rest," Torpey said.

After months of wheelchairs and walkers, braces and casts, his mom found a device that sends small electrical signals into his leg muscles. Made by the company Bioness, it's given him the strength and control to walk more confidently and independently.

Hobratschk is now able to walk without the device, though he prefers to use it along with a cane much of the time. "I feel like I have to be less concerned about falling," he said.

The teenager graduated with his McCallum High School classmates Wednesday night. The crowd cheered loudly as he walked across the stage to pick up his diploma.

"I think a lot of parents get sad because their kids are growing up and moving on," Torpey said, her voice catching with emotion, "and when you have a child that you might not think would make it, you are very happy when they grow up and move on."

This July will mark two years since Hobratschk finished treatment; he's looking forward to continuing his recovery at Texas A&M University at Galveston this fall.

He plans to study engineering and become a biomedical engineer to help build the types of devices that helped him get back on his feet.

The experience has taught Hobratschk a lot about what it takes, and why it's important, to take that first step toward any goal.

"You got to go and do it," he said, "or else it's never going to get done. If you go and do it, I mean, you might fail, but you might succeed."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • Bastrop resident Rochelle Mitchell surveys Thursday morning storm damage

    Bastrop resident Rochelle Mitchell surveys Thursday morning storm damage

  • StarFlight shows of newest fire fighting helicopter

    StarFlight shows of newest fire fighting helicopter

  • Trees down, traffic lights out in Bastrop Co. after overnight thunderstorms

    Trees down, traffic lights out in Bastrop Co. after overnight thunderstorms

  • Austin teen walks at graduation three years after brain tumor put him in a wheelchair
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Austin teen walks at graduation three years after brain tumor put him in a wheelchair

  • APD officers dressed as superheroes to surprise kids at hospital Thursday

    APD officers dressed as superheroes to surprise kids at hospital Thursday

  • In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

    In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

  • Women are cold at work and there's a reason

    Women are cold at work and there's a reason

  • Man stabbed on Anderson Mill Road near bus stop

    Man stabbed on Anderson Mill Road near bus stop

  • Beerland workers strike; say they haven't been paid since March

    Beerland workers strike; say they haven't been paid since March

  • Condo complex residents say new bus lanes will affect trash disposal

    Condo complex residents say new bus lanes will affect trash disposal

  • Austin bracing for deficit after property tax revenue cap passes

    Austin bracing for deficit after property tax revenue cap passes

  • CLEAT headquarters vandalized

    CLEAT headquarters vandalized

  • Multiple efforts in the works to clean the San Marcos River

    Multiple efforts in the works to clean the San Marcos River

  • Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills

    Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills

  • In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

    In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

  • In September, Texas plumbers will go unlicensed and unregulated

    In September, Texas plumbers will go unlicensed and unregulated

  • Women are cold at work and there's a reason

    Women are cold at work and there's a reason

  • Texans still recovering from Harvey as a new hurricane season begins

    Texans still recovering from Harvey as a new hurricane season begins

  • Proposed new road would aim to help WilCo traffic

    Proposed new road would aim to help WilCo traffic

  • Austin athletes competing on American Ninja Warrior

    Austin athletes competing on American Ninja Warrior

  • In protesting your appraisal, convenience comes at a cost

    In protesting your appraisal, convenience comes at a cost

  • Jeopardy! host says he's in 'near remission' after cancer treatment

    Jeopardy! host says he's in 'near remission' after cancer treatment

  • Two pools will open late after rebuilds; city monitoring several others for problems

    Two pools will open late after rebuilds; city monitoring several others for problems

  • Amber Alert issued for East Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Amber Alert issued for East Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger

  • TSA collected $960K in loose change left behind at security checks last year

    TSA collected $960K in loose change left behind at security checks last year

  • City issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall

    City issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall

  • Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative

    Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative

  • Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls

    Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls

  • Construction debris is a year-long eyesore, threatening wildlife in Manor

    Construction debris is a year-long eyesore, threatening wildlife in Manor

  • School finance reform leaves Austin ISD with a major surplus

    School finance reform leaves Austin ISD with a major surplus

  • Multiple break-ins in one school year at Decker Middle School

    Multiple break-ins in one school year at Decker Middle School

  • Homeowner and man killed in Hays Co shooting 'did know each other'
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Homeowner and man killed in Hays Co shooting 'did know each other'

  • Vaping at Burnet CISD comes with big consequences

    Vaping at Burnet CISD comes with big consequences

  • Eight state Constitutional changes will be decided in November

    Eight state Constitutional changes will be decided in November

  • Congress/Oltorf HEB is getting a huge remodel

    Congress/Oltorf HEB is getting a huge remodel

  • Travelers seek refunds from Via Air after ABIA stops service

    Travelers seek refunds from Via Air after ABIA stops service

  • Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35

    Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35

  • Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin

    Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin

  • Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin

    Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin

  • Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay

    Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay

  • Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year

    Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year

  • Airline at center of KXAN investigation is out at ABIA

    Airline at center of KXAN investigation is out at ABIA

  • Man in custody after firing shots inside south Austin home during SWAT response

    Man in custody after firing shots inside south Austin home during SWAT response

  • Disaster aid bill hits a roadblock — again

    Disaster aid bill hits a roadblock — again

  • Food Expiration Labels Are Changing

    Food Expiration Labels Are Changing

  • Father of man killed in Hays Co shooting: 'We want the truth'

    Father of man killed in Hays Co shooting: 'We want the truth'

  • Trail under First Street Bridge to be transformed with major project

    Trail under First Street Bridge to be transformed with major project

  • Burnout is a real medical condition, World Health Organization says
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Burnout is a real medical condition, World Health Organization says

  • AISD seniors don cap and gown for graduation ceremonies at Frank Erwin Center
    Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved

    AISD seniors don cap and gown for graduation ceremonies at Frank Erwin Center

  • Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment

    Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment

  • Lasers used to blast away bad breath

    Lasers used to blast away bad breath

  • Liberty Hill TCEQ Violation

    Liberty Hill TCEQ Violation

  • Anti-Pipeline Protest

    Anti-Pipeline Protest

  • Governor Abbott Vietnam Book

    Governor Abbott Vietnam Book

  • Dan Patrick One on One

    Dan Patrick One on One

  • New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon

  • House Sine Die

    House Sine Die

  • Governor accepts Whitley resignation as Secretary of State

    Governor accepts Whitley resignation as Secretary of State

  • Bill to make college credit easier to transfer heads to Governor's desk

    Bill to make college credit easier to transfer heads to Governor's desk

  • First monument to honor all WWI veterans coming to Washington, D.C.

    First monument to honor all WWI veterans coming to Washington, D.C.

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - Indy /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss