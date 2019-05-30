Austin teen walks at graduation 3 years after brain tumor put him in a wheelchair
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- A teenager walked across the stage Wednesday night to accept his diploma, three years after surgeons removed a lemon-sized brain tumor, causing him to lose the ability to walk on his own.
"One day you could be walking, and then the next day you wake up and there you are, you're immobile, and you can't walk," Townes Hobratschk, 18, said. "It's a terrifying thing to think about, but it happens."
It started in 2016, when the graduating senior went to the doctor. He'd been vomiting and developing regular migraines, and the clinic sent him for an MRI to take images inside his head. "They were like, 'Oh, you have a tumor in your brain. You should go straight to the hospital.'"
Hobratschk was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common type of malignant brain tumor found in children. Accounting for 20% of childhood brain tumors, the cancer can cause the symptoms he experienced leading up to the doctor visit.
Medulloblastoma develops in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance and motor function. Other symptoms can include clumsiness, handwriting problems, tiredness, and tilting the head to one side. If the tumor spreads before doctors catch it, the growth can also cause back pain, difficulty walking, and uncontrolled bladder and bowel function.
Within hours of the MRI, Hobratschk was on the operating table. Surgeons removed the cancerous growth over the course of an eight-hour surgery.
When he woke up, his legs didn't. "I just couldn't walk, and I was confused. I couldn't even really see."
As he was going through chemotherapy and radiation, he also had to push himself to get back on his feet. He and his mom, Trish Torpey, started taking trips down the road to their favorite coffee shop together, at first in a wheelchair, walking a little further each time.
"And then he got to where he would walk with his walker, but we would stop every block and sit down and rest," Torpey said.
After months of wheelchairs and walkers, braces and casts, his mom found a device that sends small electrical signals into his leg muscles. Made by the company Bioness, it's given him the strength and control to walk more confidently and independently.
Hobratschk is now able to walk without the device, though he prefers to use it along with a cane much of the time. "I feel like I have to be less concerned about falling," he said.
The teenager graduated with his McCallum High School classmates Wednesday night. The crowd cheered loudly as he walked across the stage to pick up his diploma.
"I think a lot of parents get sad because their kids are growing up and moving on," Torpey said, her voice catching with emotion, "and when you have a child that you might not think would make it, you are very happy when they grow up and move on."
This July will mark two years since Hobratschk finished treatment; he's looking forward to continuing his recovery at Texas A&M University at Galveston this fall.
He plans to study engineering and become a biomedical engineer to help build the types of devices that helped him get back on his feet.
The experience has taught Hobratschk a lot about what it takes, and why it's important, to take that first step toward any goal.
"You got to go and do it," he said, "or else it's never going to get done. If you go and do it, I mean, you might fail, but you might succeed."
