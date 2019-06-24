Austin tech workers make more than those who live in San Francisco, study shows

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — For the eighth year in a row, Austin was the nation’s fastest-growing major metro area from 2017 to 2018. And, for the fourth year in a row, Austin tech workers have the highest average salary when adjusted based on cost of living, according to a new report by careers site Hired.

In 2018, Austin’s tech workers were making an average of $125,000 a year — up 6 percent compared to the year prior.

For some perspective, Hired says an Austin tech employee would, on average, need an $83,000 raise to maintain the same standard of living in San Francisco as they have in the 512. And it’s the third year in a row that the Austin metro tops the list of where tech workers’ salaries stretch the farthest.

