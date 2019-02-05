Austin teacher, heart attack survivor reunited with doctor who saved his life

Austin (KXAN) – Justin Ballou wouldn’t be here if not for someone who performed CPR when he needed it most: during one of the deadliest types of heart attacks.

February is American Heart Month. St. David’s North Austin Medical Center is kicking off the special month by recognizing survivors of the deadliest type of heart attack, a STEMI (ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction).

Ballou was at the event. The 33-year-old STEMI survivor and Paredes Middle School P.E. teacher was on hand to talk about how bystander CPR and timely treatment allowed him to not only survive but also to thrive.

During the event, Ballou was reunited with the physicians and caregivers who saved his life, including the paramedic that was on call that day. Temple Thomas arrived at the scene and helped transport Ballou to St. David’s North Austin Medical Center. This was the last time he saw Ballou until this heart patient reunion. Ballou plans to run the Austin Marathon for the second time on Feb. 17.