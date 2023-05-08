Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 8, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin teacher was arrested and is facing multiple charges after he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to an Austin Police arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states David Hoelewyn, 27, is facing charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student, both second-degree felonies.

In the affidavit, Hoelewyn is identified as a teacher at Texans Can Academy in east Austin. The school principal told APD they started an internal investigation. The principal had statements from the teacher and student, the affidavit states.

Court records state Hoelewyn has retained his own attorney.

According to court documents, Hoelewyn and a 16-year-old student initially started texting in January 2023.

The report states: “David wrote that he and victim started communicating so victim would have someone to talk to. David wrote in his statement my hope was that it would stay professional.”

“Before I could cut it off we had already shared pictures of each other,” the affidavit states.

“The context of the messages are largely sexual in nature, some of which reference David giving victim extra credit towards her school work for sexual favors,” according to the affidavit.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.