Austin tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th deals, line at one wraps around block

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s Friday the 13th, and you know that means? Discounts on tattoos.

The line to get inked at All Saints Tattoo on Burnet Road in Austin wrapped around the block around 11 a.m. Friday as folks lined up for $31 tattoos. According to the shop’s website, the deal is available at both the north Austin location, 8303 Burnet Rd. #2, and its downtown shop at 514 E. Sixth Street.

There are 600 designs drawn in-house to choose for the promotion not available anywhere else, the website says.

There are some restrictions to what you can get for the promotional price — here they are:

Cash only, and exact change is required

Two tattoo limit per sitting, $31 for each design

You can have color (up to three different colors other than black outline), but some designs are outline-only

First come, first serve. They’re open until 2 a.m. Saturday

They’re only tattooing arms and legs

No changes to the designs or sizes

Another Austin tattoo shop, Black Dagger Tattoo, is mixing in a little chance with their Friday the 13th promotion.

By appointment only due to COVID-19 recommendations, people can play Plinko, the chip-dropping game made famous on “The Price Is Right,” for a choice of tattoo. It costs $160 to buy a chip to place in the board, and wherever the chip falls, people have a choice of two tattoos they can get.

If you don’t like the designs you get the first time, you can keep paying $20 for redrops until you get something you like.

They’re tattooing from 12-8 p.m., it’s cash only and they’re also just tattooing arms and legs. Black Dagger is located at 1223 Rosewood Ave. According to the shop’s website, they’ll also offer the plinko deals Saturday by appointment only.

Both shops require everyone to wear a mask inside and only the person getting the tattoo can go inside.

Friday the 13th happens anywhere from 1-3 times per year, and in 2021, this is the only instance. In 2022, it will be in May. In 2023, there will be two of the unlucky days in January and October.

Famed tattoo artist Oliver Peck is widely credited with making Friday the 13th a “Black Friday” for tattoo shops in 1995.

Know of any other tattoo shops doing Friday the 13th deals around Austin? Email ReportIt@kxan.com and give us the details