SAN FRANCISCO (KXAN) – Austin has been named the Most Festive City in the United States based on data from home improvement projects, according to a home improvement company.

Thumbtack released its list of cities “with the most holiday spirit based on holiday light decorations, and adjusted for the population of each metropolitan area”.

Austin, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Seattle and San Antonio took the top five spots in the list, the company said in a Nov. 7 press release.

“Whether you’re looking to make your home a brightly lit winter wonderland or simply looking to add a few festive touches to your home’s exterior — sprucing up your home’s exterior with lights is an exciting part of getting into the holiday spirit,” said Morgan Olsen, Design Expert at Thumbtack in the release.

The company also said homeowners like to place their holiday lights in the following areas of the home:

Along the roof

Home’s exterior (ground floor)

Front yard

Home’s exterior (second floor)

Wrapped around trees

The company said the data for its rankings came from holiday lighting requests made from Thumbtack customers since October 2022.

According to Thumbtack, the average cost to hire a holiday lighting specialist can range from $168-300. It said some projects like wrapping trees or lining the front yard may cost more.

According to the release, Thumbtack recommended getting an appointment as soon as possible to avoid peak demand season, which it said is typically over Thanksgiving weekend. That falls on Nov. 25-26 this year.

Of course, no discussion of holiday lights in Austin would be complete without a mention of the 37th Street Lights in the North University Neighborhood. According to a Oct. 26 post on the Lights Facebook page, the 2023 show will be from Dec. 9 to Jan. 1.