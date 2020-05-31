Austin Symphony Orchestra investigating “offensive” messages posted on Facebook by musician

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Symphony Orchestra has launched an investigation after one of its musicians posted “offensive” messages on Facebook about the protests following George Floyd’s death.

The posts happened on the same day as mass protests in Austin following the deaths of Floyd and Mike Ramos.

The musician that posted the messages, which addressed riots in the US and presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, appeared to have deleted their Facebook account by Sunday morning.

In a statement, the Austin Symphony Orchestra said it is proud of being an “inclusive organization.”

“We have been made aware that a musician of the Austin Symphony Orchestra has made an offensive post on their social media account regarding the protests across our country,” the orchestra said.

“This language is not reflective of who we are as an organization. The ASO is committed to being an inclusive organization as well as provide a safe space for all. We will follow up on the situation and take appropriate action,” it added.