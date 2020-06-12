Austin Symphony Orchestra cancels Fourth of July event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that it is cancelling its annual Fourth of July concert and fire works event due to COVID-19 concerns.

The ASO said it is cancelling its annual H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert and Fireworks event at Vic Mathaes Shores because it wants to do what is best for the attendees, musicians, volunteers and staff. The Orchestra said health is a top priority.

According to a statement from the ASO, this event typically draws crowds close to 100,000 people.

“We have had to cancel only one other time in the 40-plus years we have produced this event for Central Texas,” said Executive Director Anthony Corroa.

“The health of our musicians and the community is of greater concern. Your Austin Symphony Orchestra will be back next July 4th with an amazing concert and fireworks display fit for Texas.”

The latest coronavirus related updates for the Austin Symphony Orchestra will be posted on its website here.