AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Symphony is hosting the H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th concert and firework show on Auditorium Shores Tuesday night, open and free to the public.

Here’s what you need to know if you are planning to attend the event, which involves music from the Austin Symphony, food and drinks, and a firework show with the Austin skyline as the backdrop.

Schedule of events

According to the Austin Symphony website, the event will open to the public starting at 5 p.m. at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, with performances on the newly 3D-printed pavilion. The performers are scheduled below:

5:00 pm to 5:30 pm – Anna Macias Fiddlers

6:00 pm to 6:30 pm – Lurleen Ladd

7:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Austin Soundwaves

The main event will begin at 8:00 p.m. with fireworks expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.

What to bring and what not to bring

The city of Austin has provided a list of things you can and cannot bring with you to the event on its website.

The city advises people to wear comfortable shoes, bring a flashlight, and to always stay hydrated throughout the show. You are allowed to bring personal umbrellas and folding chairs for the show. Food and drink vendors will be at the event.

The city also provided a list of what not to bring to the event:

Alcohol

BBQ Grills

Drones

Pets

Fireworks

Glass

Tents

Where do I park?

There will be several streets closed due to the event. The city created this map showing the streets and parking areas that will be closed tonight. Part of Lady Bird Lake will also be closed to the public for the firework show.

The city is reminding people that parking on the grass or in unauthorized areas during special events is a $250 fine.

One Texas Center, RiverSouth Garage, and Palmer Event Center will be available for parking. There are other garages listed on the city’s website.