One person taken into custody after SWAT situation in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in central Austin on Wednesday afternoon.
The call-out was in the 4500 block of Bennett Ave. near the intersection of East 45th Street, a block west of Airport Boulevard.
APD tweeted about the incident at 1:38 p.m.
During a briefing, an APD spokesperson said a man was in his apartment complex and believed to be “suffering from a mental health crisis.”
There was no threat to the public and it was an isolated incident, APD said.
APD said the man was taken into custody and is being evaluated for medical treatment.
No injuries were reported.