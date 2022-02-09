One person taken into custody after SWAT situation in central Austin

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in central Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

The call-out was in the 4500 block of Bennett Ave. near the intersection of East 45th Street, a block west of Airport Boulevard.

APD tweeted about the incident at 1:38 p.m.

During a briefing, an APD spokesperson said a man was in his apartment complex and believed to be “suffering from a mental health crisis.”

There was no threat to the public and it was an isolated incident, APD said.

  • an officer opens a police car door
    Austin police respond to a SWAT call on Bennett Avenue Feb. 9, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • police cars on a neighborhood street
    Austin police respond to a SWAT call on Bennett Avenue Feb. 9, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • police car in the middle of a street
    Austin police respond to a SWAT call on Bennett Avenue Feb. 9, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

APD said the man was taken into custody and is being evaluated for medical treatment.

No injuries were reported.

