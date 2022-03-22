AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team is responding to a call off East Riverside Drive Tuesday night.

Police said the situation is taking place in the 1600 block of East Riverside Drive. That’s in between Summit Street and South Lakeshore Boulevard.

APD said officers were serving a warrant at the address around 4:45 p.m. The subject then refused to come out. Now units are working to bring them out peacefully.

Police are expected to give more details on the SWAT callout some time Tuesday night.

