AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin SWAT team is responding to north Austin Thursday morning after reports that a person, who may be armed, is refusing to cooperate with officers.

The Austin Police Department confirmed the scene is located in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. That’s just north of West Rundberg Lane near some fast food restaurants.

Photos show law enforcement outside the McDonald’s in the area.

SWAT response outside McDonald’s on North Lamar Boulevard on Aug. 4, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Austin-Travis County EMS said three ambulances are also on scene for support.

Austin Transportation said the police activity previously shut down the southbound lanes of Lamar near Rutland Drive. However, it tweeted at 9:45 a.m. the road was cleared.

Police are expected to release more information some time Thursday morning.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.