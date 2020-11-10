1 suspect in custody after Austin SWAT responds to incident on Manor Road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said one suspect is in custody after an incident in the 6100 block of Manor Road in east Austin Tuesday afternoon.

Police said SWAT responded to the situation, which came to a “peaceful conclusion.”

In a press conference at about 3:45 p.m., APD reported officers were on scene for a separate, unrelated incident around 12:48 p.m., when they saw a man and woman in a “disturbance.”

The situation escalated, police said, and the man pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the air and at a car. The car then left the scene, and the man fled on foot.

Officers detained the woman and learned the man could be in a nearby apartment, police said. Officers gathered that he might still be inside and may still have a weapon.

After police could not coax him out, SWAT was called, according to APD. SWAT was able to bring the man outside without any injuries.

Right now, officers are still investigating, and charges could be pending. Residents were asked earlier on Tuesday to avoid the area.