AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin’s sustainability office is working to make food more accessible through a grant program.

The office is accepting applications for its Food Justice Mini Grants program for “community-driven solutions led by those most negatively impacted by the food system,” according to a city release.

Nonprofits, schools, for-profit businesses, homeowner associations, faith-based groups, grassroots initiatives and other applicants may receive grants up to $3,000.

The office of sustainability defines food justice as “movements that are advocating for transformational change around how our food moves from the fields to our forks,” according to its website.

“To create a more just food system, we must acknowledge and support community-driven solutions,” Chief Sustainability Officer Lucia Athens said in a release. “We are thrilled to offer this grant to the leaders of change addressing food inequities locally.”

The program is prioritizing proposals from Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Indigenous peoples and low-income individuals as well as other communities negatively impacted by the food system, according to a release.

This year’s application period ends July 22. More information is available online at www.austintexas.gov/fjmg.