Austin supports artists on International Women’s Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Demonstrators across the world marked International Women’s Day with protests and celebrations. The message was to end exploitation and increased gender equality.

Some of the events were hit by tensions and violence. One of the largest demonstrations occurred in Chile, where tens of thousands flooded the streets with dancing, music and angry demands for gender equality and an end to violence against women.

In Austin, female artists, makers and small business owners gathered at the LINE hotel on Cesar Chavez. On the side of the hotel building, a massive mural depicted “Wonder Woman” breaking chains in a display of strength for women across the country.

Once finished, it will be the largest permanent mural in Austin. The LINE is also where the Downtown Austin Alliance commissioned a new mural.