AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students from at least nine schools across Central Texas plan to leave their classrooms Thursday afternoon as part of a coordinated walkout to show support for abortion rights.

A nonprofit called The Coalition Austin, a new organization created by students at the University of Texas at Austin, started spreading the word about holding protests and offered help to schools organizing their own demonstrations. Dylan MacAdams and Avery White, two of the group’s leaders, said they suggested the walkouts last for 49 minutes to represent the 49 years since the Supreme Court’s 1973 landmark decision on Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion.

“They’re just doing this civil disobedience to try and have their voices be heard,” MacAdams, a UT junior, said. “I think all of those different voices coming together to do something like that can and should be really powerful, and I think the message that I just want to be received is just that one of unity and that this is a fight for all of us.”

White said The Coalition Austin began organizing events after the release of a draft Supreme Court opinion earlier this month that would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and hand authority over abortion access to the states. White called it important to include younger Austinites in the group’s attempts to show opposition to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“A lot of people who do face the need for abortion are a lot younger, and the people who are really stigmatized against who are looking for abortions and reproductive care are younger,” White said. “Many people are able to conceive from ages 12 and up, so it’s really important that we include those younger people in this fight.”

One of the locations where a walkout is planned Thursday is at Crockett High School in south Austin. Esteban Alvarado, a Crockett senior, said he’ll participate and offered a response to the criticism that he expects to come for doing this.

“I am leaving class, but it is for something that could impact me for the rest of my life,” Alvarado said. “I’m not saying that this one walkout is going to make the Supreme Court change their whole mind. I just really want to bring awareness to it because I already know that if many high schools are doing this and we’re getting coverage on it, then people are going to realize that, ‘Hey, maybe this isn’t a thing we should do.’ Imagine a bonfire, you know. That’s all I want to light is a spark.”

A student at the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders in south Austin told KXAN their friends are also planning to walk out Thursday afternoon and wear green, which is the color adopted by the abortion rights movement.

It’s unclear whether any students will stage anti-abortion protests to counter the messaging of the walkouts.

If the draft opinion that leaked ultimately reflects the final decision of the Court, it would virtually eliminate abortion access in Texas. State legislators passed a so-called “trigger law” last year that would go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, making performing abortion a felony.

The case before the U.S. Supreme Court centers on a ban in Mississippi on abortions after 15 weeks. The justices are expected to share their final opinion sometime this summer.