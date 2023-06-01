AUSTIN (KXAN) — A competition beginning with 231 contestants has dwindled down to 11 students, and one student from Austin has made it into the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals.

Tarini Nandakumar, a student at Challenger School – Avery Ranch in northwest Austin, advanced through the quarterfinals and semifinals of the competition Wednesday.

Shrethan Botla, another student from Austin participating, was one of 48 students disqualified during round four of the spelling competition.

The finals are set to air Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.