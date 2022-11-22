AUSTIN (KXAN) — A store in east Austin will hold an event Tuesday evening to honor the people killed or injured during a weekend shooting at a Colorado gay club.

The Little Gay Shop, located at 828 Airport Blvd., shared on social media that it will host a community gathering and vigil at 6 p.m. Neighbors are asked to attend and show support for Club Q in Colorado Springs, the space where a gunman went in Saturday night and killed five people and hurt more than a dozen others.

“Times like this remind us that the only community looking out for us is our own,” the store’s Facebook post read. “Queer bars should be safe. Queer businesses should be safe. Schools, libraries, restaurants, should be safe.”

The shop, which sells products exclusively made by LGBTQ people, also announced it would donate 15% of its sales to an online fundraiser that benefits the Club Q shooting survivors.

Police identified the victims killed in this weekend’s shooting as Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance.

The suspected shooter is now facing murder and hate crime charges, according to online court records obtained Monday. A law enforcement official said the suspect used an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon in Saturday night’s attack, and police also recovered a handgun and additional ammunition magazines. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.