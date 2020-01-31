Austin startup helps Super Bowl starter get medical degree while playing in NFL

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif studies for his medical exam using videos from Austin startup OnlineMedEd in this clip from NFL Network’s profile. (Photo Courtesy: NFL Network)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the first NFL player to get his medical degree while playing in the league, achieved his goal with help from an Austin startup.

The company OnlineMedEd learned the Kansas City Chiefs guard used its platform this month when NFL Network published a profile of the pro football player. A few shots in the short documentary show Duvernay-Tardif watching the startup’s videos to study for his medical exam.

“Some of our users actually reached out and said, ‘You have to see this,'” said OnlineMedEd’s co-founder and CEO Jamie Fitch. “‘This NFL player is using OnlineMedEd.'”

