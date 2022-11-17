AUSTIN (KXAN) — Unionized workers at an Austin Starbucks location are joining a nationwide strike against the coffee chain Thursday and Friday.

45th and Lamar Starbucks Workers United said in a tweet Thursday that workers would walk the picket line outside the store at 4400 N. Lamar Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers said it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.

Workers said they’re seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and higher staffing levels in busy stores. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort, saying the company functions best when it works directly with employees. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Stores in 25 states planned to take part in the labor action, according to Starbucks Workers United, the group organizing the effort. Some workers planned to picket all day while others planned shorter walkouts. The union said the goal is to shut the stores down during the walkouts.

The 45th Street Starbucks location in Austin was the first Texas store to unionize in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.