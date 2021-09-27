Austin space company expands tech footprint with satellite launch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For one Austin-based company, its latest endeavor is, quite literally, out of this world.

CesiumAstro builds and designs space communications technology, with specializations in active phased array technology. APA technology includes software-controlled systems where radio wave beams are electronically steered to communicate and transfer data back to their targeted destination.

The company works with customers such as NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency and the U.S. Navy, among others.

For companies like Amazon and SpaceX, which are working to deploy small satellites into space, CesiumAstro’s software helps their space-based technology communicate its data and findings back to earth.

As CesiumAstro expands its technological footprint, it’s set its own sights on space. At 1:11 p.m. Monday, Cesium Mission 1 will launch two satellites into space as it expands its small satellite communication systems.

Two CesiumAstro ground stations are also in development in Texas and Colorado, which will be able to communicate with more advanced spacecraft on future missions.

KXAN will livestream this afternoon’s satellite launch. Check back this afternoon for full footage of the launch and more information about future space exploration projects.