Austin Shift Meal to feature black-owned restaurants for Tuesday meal pick-up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Shift Meal doesn’t want anyone to go hungry during the COVID-19 crisis, but they also don’t want any restaurants to go unnoticed.

That’s why their next weekly meal pick-up Tuesday, June 16 will feature a couple of black-owned restaurants. They want to shine a spotlight on them as well as help their workers.

They will serve food from SLAB BBQ & Beer and Emoji Grilled Cheese. The pick-up will run from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the South Congress Hotel. Mixologist Robert Bjorn Taylor will also prepare special cocktails.

Nelson sits next to unpacked meal (Courtesy: Austin Shift Meal)

The initiative provides meals to furloughed and laid-off restaurant and hospitality workers. They have sold out bags each week since starting in early May, providing more than 1,750 meals, snacks and beverages to Austin’s hospitality workers.

Founder Mandi Nelson will oversee the event along with volunteers. If you’d like to request a meal or sign-up for a goodie bag at tomorrow’s event, visit the “Feed Me” section on their website.

You can also apply to be a restaurant partner or donate. Austin Shift Meal accepts donations through the Austin Food and Wine Alliance. For every $250 donated, local restaurants are able to make 50 to 75 meals, the organization says.

Previous restaurants include:

Aviary

Baretto

Bougie’s Donuts

Colleen’s Kitchen

Fixe Southern House

Scholz Beer Garten

South Congress Hotel

Sala & Betty

Chi’lantro

LORO

The Peached Tortilla

Pink Avocado Catering

Nate’s Baked Goods & Coffee

The Steeping Room

Hank’s

Bufalina

Jaime Chozet- local Chef

New Waterloo

Rock & Rolls Sushi Lounge

Barlata