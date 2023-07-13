AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two Austin shelters said Wednesday they need fosters to help reduce the need for space.

According to Austin Pets Alive! and Austin Animal Center, APA! will care for up to 30 medium/large dogs at a time to help with space at AAC. That is in addition to the 120-250 animals APA! takes in from AAC each month.

“We understand the need for immediate solutions to Austin Animals Center’s overcrowding challenges,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, President and CEO of Austin Pets Alive! in the release. “We have been actively working with AAC to help reduce the number of dogs housed in crates and ensure the animals get the lifesaving care they need. This is a stretch for APA! on top of the animals we are already serving who are at extreme risk of euthanasia. We need the community’s support to find foster homes for these new dogs so they can stay out of crates.”

According to the announcement, foster homes provide a calm and cool environment for the dogs to de-stress and wait for their adoptive families. APA! will also provide all necessary booster vaccines, heartworm treatment, flea treatment, or deworming for the dogs, the announcement said, while AAC will provide all initial medical care, including spay/neuter.

“We are excited for this new facet of our long- standing partnership with Austin Pets Alive!,” said AAC’s Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland. “Austin’s animals are struggling, and we are grateful for APA! pivoting to help an additional number of Austin dogs on top of the medical animals they pull each month. Compensating APA! for assisting us with these dogs’ housing and care will allow us to get them out of wire crates and still keep them readily available for adoption while recognizing the additional strain on APA!’s system.”

Austin Animal Center said it is waiving adoption fees indefinitely for all animals. AAC is open for walk-in adoptions from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Tuesday, and from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7201 Levander Loop Bldg. A.

Austin Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees for on-site animals in its downtown location through Sunday, July 16. Spay/neuter deposits still apply.

APA! is open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1156 W Cesar Chavez St. and the Tarrytown Location at 3118 Windsor Rd.