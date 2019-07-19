Austin shelter hopes to give sick cats a loving home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The common belief about animals staying at a shelter for an extended period of time is they’re unwanted. For a group of cats diagnosed with Feline Leukemia Virus at Austin Pets Alive!, that thought seems multiplied.

The virus affects cats in a variety of ways, including shortening their life span. Experts tell KXAN the animals who fall under this category are almost always euthanized on the spot at other shelters upon testing positive for the deadly disease.

If they are allowed to live, the chances of them getting adopted are even slimmer than for the sweet cats around them.

Austin Pets Alive!, being the no-kill-shelter it is, created a specific adoption center dedicated to finding these cats a home.

