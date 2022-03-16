AUSTIN (KXAN) — “It’s going to cost $50,000 to move them 200 feet,” said Lisa Knapp, founder of Nicole’s Place. She’s referring to the cabins on the shelter’s property that house girls ages 11-17 who have escaped the clutches of sex trafficking organizations.

A nearby HOA sued Nicole’s Place for violating one of its restrictive covenants. We aren’t disclosing the name of the HOA, because we cannot disclose the location of Nicole’s Place for safety reasons.

According to Terry Irion, the attorney representing Nicole’s Place, the HOA stated you can only have one building on each property.

“We thought we were on unrestricted ground, but the title company made a mistake,” said Knapp, who added this resulted in the two Nicole’s Place cabins spilling over onto some of the HOA property — therefore prompting the violation and the lawsuit.

“Nonprofits can’t afford to be sued,” she said, stating that all of the money used in the lawsuit was from personal funds, not from donations made to Nicole’s Place.

At the end of February, she said she was forced to settle, and the settlement involves moving the cabins further back onto the Nicole’s Place property, so it’s officially off any HOA land.

“That’s 200 feet, 200 feet,” Knapp said. “That is taking the money away from kids and taking a home away from kids for two months.”

She said the girls had to be relocated until the move was complete, which should take about 60 days total. This happened just weeks before another shelter, The Refuge, had to temporarily close following allegations of abuse by staff members. Knapp said Nicole’s Place would have had room for the girls who were taken from The Refuge during that process.

“These are severely abused children that need peace and quiet and healing,” said Knapp.

We made contact with people listed as members of the HOA’s board but have not received any comment. The lawsuit alleges Nicole’s Place knew about the rules and built anyway.