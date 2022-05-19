AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin settled two lawsuits from the May 2020 protests in downtown Austin during Thursday’s city council meeting.

Both lawsuits made claims against Austin Police officers, a city spokesperson told KXAN.

The city agreed to an $850,000 payment to Christen Warkoczewski and $100,000 to Tracy Cates, the spokesperson said.

According to Warkoczewski’s legal complaint against the city, during the protest on May 31, 2020, she was near the line of officers blocking off Interstate 35 when she was hit in the face by a bean bag, fracturing her jaw and leaving her disfigured.

Earlier in May, the council approved $850,000 for the settlement with Maredith Drake, who was serving as a “street medic” during the Black Lives Matter protests nearly two years ago in downtown Austin.

She filed suit in September 2020, claiming an Austin Police officer shot a beanbag round at her hands while she was trying to carry an injured protester to get medical help. The lawsuit said she was wearing a shirt with red crosses on it to identify herself as a medic.

In February, Austin City Council approved millions for other protest-related settlements.

Both settlements are subject to court approval.